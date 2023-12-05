Watch CBS News
NYPD statistics show drop in most major crimes compared to last year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Crime is down in New York City, according to the NYPD.

Most major crimes dropped in November, and overall crime is lower compared to this time last year.

The city has seen 405 fewer shootings this year than last year for the period ending in November. That's a 25% drop.

Hate crimes are up this month compared to the same time period last year -- 33%, with most cases involving victims targeted for being Black, Jewish, Muslim or LGBTQIA+.

Transit crimes are up 10% this November compared to last year.

