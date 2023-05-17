Mayor Eric Adams announces plan to address shoplifting in New York City

NEW YORK -- A new plan is being put into place to combat shoplifting in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adam announced the program Wednesday, saying it's meant to both help businesses and divert people from committing crimes.

The plan includes putting kiosks in stores to connect people with government resources and social services. A new database will also allow retailers to submit incidents involving repeat offenders.

"Three hundred and 27 people were responsible for the $22,000 -- and those are arrests, not actions. Many of them did the theft and got away with it," the mayor said.

The plan was developed based on a report showing citywide shoplifting complaints increasing since 2018.

The largest increase of 44% took place from 2021 and 2022.