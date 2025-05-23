Justice Department sues 4 New Jersey cities over immigration policies

The Trump administration is suing four New Jersey cities for alleged sanctuary city violations.

The Justice Department's civil lawsuit alleges the governments of Newark, Hoboken, Jersey City and Paterson unlawfully obstructed federal immigration agents, according to sources.

New Jersey mayors named in DOJ lawsuit

Mayors Ras Baraka, Ravi Bhalla, Steven Fulop and Andre Sayegh were also named as defendants in the DOJ's suit, along with the four city councils.

Baraka, the mayor of Newark, was recently arrested and charged with trespassing outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in his city. His case was dropped, but U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver was later federally charged with assault during the protest at Delaney Hall. She denied wrongdoing and called the charges "purely political."

Bhalla, Hoboken's mayor, issued the statement, "My first official act in 2018 as Hoboken's new Mayor was to declare by Executive Order and a General Order of the Hoboken Police Department that Hoboken is a 'Fair and Welcoming City' ... this means that our city's tax dollars, police, and other city personnel will not be commandeered by the federal government to enforce federal immigration orders - especially those that violate the constitutional rights of our residents and non-resident visitors. It also means that in Hoboken, the law shall be applied equally regardless of immigration status. This is the American way."

"The City of Hoboken will vigorously work to defend our rights, have our day in court, and defeat the Trump Administration's lawlessness. To be clear: we will not back down," his statement continued.

