Turmoil inside NYPD after raids as federal probe may be more widespread, sources say

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing mounting political fallout after federal agents raided the homes of four top officials in his administration and more details emerge about the feds' interest in NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

It appeared to be a normal Friday outside 1 Police Plaza. But inside police headquarters, sources say there was turmoil as the scope of the federal investigation may be more widespread than originally thought.

Search warrants issued for NYPD commissioner's and others' cellphones

Search warrants were issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for cellphones belonging to Caban and several other members, including some in Caban's orbit and others in borough-based command posts, sources told CBS News New York.

City Council Member Robert Holden, a Democrat from Queens, is calling for Caban's resignation, though sources insist there have been no allegations of wrongdoing at this point.

"I do think he has to do something because it does cast a bad, deep shadow over the police department," Holden said.

The new scrutiny comes after a Bronx nightclub owned by Richard Caban, the commissioner's brother, was closed by New York City Marshals. It was a popular hangout for police and city officials.

It's unclear if the nightclub's shutdown was part of the same investigation.

Raids by federal agents also targeted the homes of members of Adams' inner circle, including First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Schools Chancellor David Banks, who are engaged; Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phillip Banks, the schools chancellor's brother; and Timothy Pearson, a mayoral advisor.

A third Banks brother, consultant Terence Banks, was also said to be caught in the crosshairs.

Can Mayor Adams survive the political fallout?

During an interview with the mayor, we asked if he was going to take action against any of his aides.

"I think we should allow the process to take place, and talking about any actions after that would be inappropriate without letting the process play out," Adams said.

Meanwhile, assessing the political fallout from yet another corruption investigation has become a favorite parlor game in New York City.

"I think [Adams] can absolutely survive this because he's the incumbent mayor. He has a lot of support from the unions, he has a lot of support from his own base that, baring something catastrophic, he's going to do very well," said political strategist J.C. Polanco.

Adams also has time on his side since the election is 14 months away.