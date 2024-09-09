Tommy Hilfiger brings NYFW show to Staten Island Ferry. Here's a look inside.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tommy Hilfiger chose a unique venue for his New York Fashion Week show. The designer combined a love of New York City landmarks with a nautical theme onboard a Staten Island Ferry boat.

"We're inspired by nautical this season," Hilfiger told The Associated Press before the show. "But it's nautical, preppy, collegiate, all-American and modern. So we needed to show it either on the water, on a boat or near the water. Then we found out the Staten Island Ferry was available."

Staten Island Ferry makes NYFW debut

Models walk the runway during the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show onboard a Staten Island Ferry as part of New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The ferry, called the John F. Kennedy, was in service from 1965 until it was decommissioned in 2021. "Saturday Night Live" stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson then teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia to buy it for $280,100, with plans to turn it into a nightclub.

"I took this exact boat every single morning to high school," Jost said Sunday. "And when it was available, I just loved the vibe of it."

"We are really the first people to utilize it for an event," said Hilfiger. "We're really excited."

Tommy Hilfiger's nod to sailing at NYFW

The show featured a live musical performance from Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon from Staten Island's own Wu-Tang clan, along with a soundtrack curated by Questlove. The refreshments included things like hot dogs, soft pretzels and caramel corn with Statue of Liberty pins inside as a prize.

Hilfiger's Spring 2025 collection was "inspired by sailing heritage," the label explained, showcasing nautical stripes and casual styles, like capri pants and oversized knits.

"It's the New American Prep wardrobe," the label said in a statement, "fusing vibrant Ivy League style with everyday coastal functionality."