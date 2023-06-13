NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell's abrupt resignation raises questions about who will be her successor

NEW YORK -- NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has not said what is behind her decision to step down after just 18 months as the city's top cop.

There's also been no word from Mayor Eric Adams on who he could appoint to replace Sewell.

After Sewell's announcement Monday, Adams thanked Sewell for her "steadfast leadership," and said on Twitter, "The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude."

Tuesday, Sewell received a standing ovation from students at the Police Athletic League's "Police Commissioner for a Day" awards ceremony.

"The NYPD and our city need more young people who are problem solvers," Sewell told the students.

Jillian Snider, a lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and retired NYPD officer, said Sewell's decision leaves members of the police department wondering what's next.

"With such an abrupt departure by Police Commissioner Sewell, this is going to be kind of like a scared moment for officers, like, 'What do we do next, who's going to lead the charge, who's going to be supervising us, making sure that someone has our back?'" said Snider.

Sewell has not said when her last day will be.

"I do believe that Police Commissioner Sewell will stay on board at least until there is a top candidate named," said Snider.

Adams appointed Sewell to police commissioner at the start of his term in 2022, making her the first woman to lead the NYPD.

"Commissioner Sewell broke barriers as the first woman, and first Black woman, to lead the largest police force in the country," said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

In January, Sewell told CBS2 she couldn't turn down the opportunity after spending her entire career to that point in Nassau County.

"Nassau County was a phenomenal agency. I grew up there. It was a leap to come here, I have to say. But to have the opportunity to lead the women and men of the NYPD is something that you just cannot pass up," said Sewell.

As it stands, First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban would step in as interim NYPD commissioner in Sewell's absence.