Lincoln Tunnel crash, UNGA street closures expected to delay morning commute
NEW YORK -- A crash in the Lincoln Tunnel and UNGA street closures are expected to slow the Tuesday morning commute around New York City.
Authorities with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say a motorcycle crashed in the center tube of the tunnel around 3:50 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The center tube is closed, but construction in the north tube wrapped up early, so the north and south tubes are both open for the morning rush.
UNGA 2024 gridlock and street closures
Another heads up for drivers, Tuesday is the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly. Expect delays around 1st Avenue between 34th and 63rd streets.
The NYPD says the following street closures will be in effect until Sept. 29.
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
- Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
- 8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street
- 6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street
- 5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street
- Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street
- Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 45th Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
- West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
- West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
- West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
- West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
