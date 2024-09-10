Lincoln Tunnel crash, UNGA street closures expected to delay morning commute

NEW YORK -- A crash in the Lincoln Tunnel and UNGA street closures are expected to slow the Tuesday morning commute around New York City.

Authorities with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say a motorcycle crashed in the center tube of the tunnel around 3:50 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The center tube is closed, but construction in the north tube wrapped up early, so the north and south tubes are both open for the morning rush.

Watch Chopper 2 live over the delays.

UNGA 2024 gridlock and street closures

Another heads up for drivers, Tuesday is the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly. Expect delays around 1st Avenue between 34th and 63rd streets.

The NYPD says the following street closures will be in effect until Sept. 29.

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street

6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street

5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street

Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street

Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 45th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

