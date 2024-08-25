Chance of showers, storms returns to NYC area Monday. Check the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Forecast: 8/25/24 Evening Weather in New York

First Alert Forecast: 8/25/24 Evening Weather in New York

First Alert Forecast: 8/25/24 Evening Weather in New York

Aside from a few isolated showers and storms north of the city, most of the area managed to stay dry Sunday, which is a stark contrast to last Sunday when catastrophic flooding was occurring.

A spot shower or storm is possible Sunday night, but most areas will stay dry. Lows will mainly be in the 60s, with an increasingly muggy feel.

Storm chance returns to NYC area Monday

The upward trend in humidity levels continues into Monday as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. By the afternoon and evening hours, a chance of showers and storms returns. A few of the storms may be severe, with areas to the north and east of the city seeing the greatest chance. The greatest hazards associated with these storms would be hail and damaging winds.

CBS News New York

High heat, humidity expected in NYC area this week

Once we get past Monday, high heat and humidity are expected to reinvade the region, with peak temperatures occurring on Wednesday. On that day, highs could reach the low to mid 90s, with heat indices in the low 100s.

Heat advisories and air quality alerts are likely to be issued. Another round of thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, is also likely on Wednesday.

CBS News New York

Forecast for the week ahead

Overall, the week ahead looks mostly dry and will feel much more like summer again, after our fall preview last week.

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid. PM showers and storms, some of which may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Strong PM storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with lowering humidity throughout the day. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

CBS News New York

First Alert Weather maps