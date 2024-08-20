Watch CBS News
Tri-State Area hit with mind-boggling rain totals in the recent storm. These places got the most.

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Massive cleanup needed on Long Island after historic flooding
Massive cleanup needed on Long Island after historic flooding 04:30

NEW YORK -- After parts of the Tri-State Area were pummeled with rain over the weekend, the cleanup effort continues.

About a foot of rain fell across parts of southwest Connecticut which ultimately wreaked havoc on roads and property around the area. To put things into perspective, the 24-hour state record for Connecticut stands at 12.77 inches. Not to mention, higher amounts reported, including about 16 inches in Oxford, for example, are now under review.

jl-fa-precipitation-wet-august-6-line-1.png
As you can see from this graphic, the Tri-State Area was pelted with rain on Aug. 18-19, 2024. CBS News New York

And let's not forget about the major flooding across Long Island as a result of the 10 or so inches that fell along the North Shore early Monday morning. That, as you can imagine, led to numerous reports of flooded basements, abandoned cars, and even some water rescues. Ironically, New York's 24-hour record rainfall anniversary was commemorated last week. The record of 13.57 inches was recorded only 10 years prior at the Long Island MacArthur Airport, and is only about 15 miles away.

jl-fa-rainfall-1.png
Very few parts of the region were spared from the deluge on Aug. 18-19, 2024. CBS News New York

While official data still needs to be reviewed, events of that magnitude are often regarded as "1,000-year" floods. It doesn't necessarily mean that once in every 1,000 years a location will observe that much rainfall; rather, there's only a 0.1% chance of an event like that occurring in a typical year.

Rain will stay away this week

Thankfully, there's no organized rain in the forecast over the next week or so. In fact, the odds are only at about 10% over the next couple of days before high pressure dives in and reduces that number to nearly zero.

Outside of all that, temperature and humidity levels will be rather comfortable for this time of year, making it feel more like September rather than August.

