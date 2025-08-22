Family of NYC office shooting victim Julia Hyman hires high-profile attorney

The family of Julia Hyman, who was killed in last month's shooting at an office building in Midtown Manhattan, has now hired a high-profile attorney.

Alex Spiro, whose clients include Jay-Z and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed he's been hired by the family.

Hyman worked at Rudin Management and was among the four people killed in the shooting on July 28 inside the high-rise office building at 345 Park Ave.

During her funeral, Hyman's loved ones remembered her passion and life full of promise.

"She was in the prime of her life, and the world has been robbed of her presence," Adams said of her death.

4 killed in shooting rampage at Midtown office building

The other victims of the shooting were identified as NYPD Det. Didarul Islam, security officer Aland Etienne and Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner. Earlier this week, Islam's widow gave birth to their third child.

The gunman also died after shooting himself in the chest, police said. While the motive for the attack remains under investigation, authorities said he left a note that mentioned the National Football League and the brain condition, CTE.

Investigators said the shooter was trying to access the NFL headquarters inside the building but took the wrong elevator bank up to Rudin Management's floor instead.

A woman who worked as a cleaner on that floor and hid in a closet said she worried about Hyman, who often stayed late.

"I knew she was at her desk, and I thought, God, help her," Sebije Nelovic said.