Gunman in NYC office shooting left a note and many questions. Here's what we know about the investigation.

Four people were killed in a shooting Monday evening inside a New York City office building. The gunman, who used a high-powered rifle to open fire in the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper, later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A New York City police officer was among those killed in the shooting, in addition to three civilians, two men and one woman. Officials also said a man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have identified the shooting suspect as Shane D. Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas. Speaking Tuesday on "CBS Mornings," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said investigators recovered a note in which Tamura appeared to blame his own traumatic head injury on the National Football League, which has offices in the building where the rampage took place.

The tower at 345 Park Ave. contains offices for several other major corporations, including the accounting firm KPMG and the investment company Blackstone.

President Trump said in a social media post that he had been briefed on the shooting, which he called "tragic" and "a senseless act of violence."

Here's what we know so far about the incident and the investigation.

What happened?

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, surveillance video showed the suspect, alone, exiting a black BMW that was double-parked on Manhattan's Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets, said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. In the video, the gunman is seen carrying an M4 rifle.

The suspect then entered the 44-story high-rise at 345 Park Ave., turned right and opened fire on an NYPD officer who was in uniform working a private security job as part of an NYPD program.

Surveillance footage shows the gunman exiting his black BMW on Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Tisch said multiple 911 calls came in shortly afterward to report an active shooter inside the building.

The gunman continued to open fire as he moved through the lobby, striking a woman who had tried to hide behind a pillar, officials said. Proceeding toward the lobby's elevator bank, he shot a security guard who had sought shelter behind a desk, in addition to another man who told police he had also been shot in the lobby, according to the NYPD commissioner.

The suspect allowed a woman who stepped out of an elevator he was waiting to take to pass by unharmed, Tisch said. Then, he rode the elevator to the 33rd floor, where the offices for the building's owner Rudin Management are located. The commissioner said he "began walking the floor, firing rounds as he traveled," and struck one of the victims who eventually died.

At that point, the gunman walked down the hallway and shot himself in the chest, Tisch said.

The victims

The police officer killed in the lobby has been identified as Didarul Islam, 36, a four-year veteran of the NYPD based out of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Islam was working on a paid detail Monday as part of a program run by the police department that allows officers to provide security to private companies, CBS News New York reported.

Didarul had two young sons and his wife is currently pregnant, Adams said at a news conference Monday night, praising him for his service on the police force and his character.

"He was an immigrant from Bangladesh and he loved this city," Adams said. "And everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person. He embodies what this city is all about."

In a statement, the NYPD said Didarul "represented the very best of our department."

Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department.



He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.



We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.#FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/vkBZetsz2N — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2025

The three civilians killed in the shooting include the second security guard in the lobby and employees at Rudin Management and Blackstone, according to spokespeople for both companies.

In a statement, Blackstone identified one of the victims killed as their employee Wesley LePatner.

"Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed," the statement said. "She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family."

A Rudin Management spokesperson told CBS News the family of its deceased employee requested that the victim's name be kept private.

The suspect

Police have shared preliminary details about Tamura, but his motive for carrying out the shooting was still under investigation Tuesday.

Tisch said Monday night that the gunman had driven across the country before arriving in New York City, traversing Colorado on Saturday, Nebraska and Iowa on Sunday, and New Jersey on Monday. Investigators found that his vehicle, the BMW he was seen exiting on Park Avenue, passed through Columbia, New Jersey, at 4:24 p.m. Monday afternoon.

That car was registered to Tamura, according to the police commissioner. When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack, and medication prescribed to the gunman. Tisch said no explosives were found.

Tamura had a documented mental health history, according to law enforcement in Las Vegas.

It appeared he had attempted to target the NFL offices located inside the Park Avenue tower but used the wrong elevator, and ended up on a different floor, Adams said. He told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that the shooter had a note on his person that referenced CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease caused by repeated trauma to the head.

"He did have a note on him," Adams said. "The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports. He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury."

Tamura never played in the NFL, but local media coverage in Santa Clarita, California, in 2014 appear to show he played high school football.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told employees in an email Monday night that someone working for the league "was seriously injured" in the shooting. Goodell said that person had been hospitalized and his condition was considered stable.

"A violent, despicable attack"

Multiple New York officials have spoken out in the wake of the shooting. Adams on Monday described it as "a violent, despicable attack," adding, "No words can describe this act of evil, a man who takes the life of others who are innocent. And no words can fill the void left by this tragedy."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the shooting "a horrific act of violence" that exemplifies the need for stricter gun control in the United States.

"The killer used an AR-15–style assault rifle. The same weapon of war used in mass shootings across America," Hochul said in a statement, noting that although New York's gun laws are some of the strictest in the nation, regulations banning assault weapons and preventing potentially dangerous individuals from acquiring firearms "only go so far when an AR-15 can be obtained in a state with weak gun laws and brought into New York to commit mass murder."

"The time to act is now," Hochul continued. "The American people are tired of thoughts and prayers. They deserve action. Congress must summon the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and finally pass a national assault weapons ban before more innocent lives are stolen."