New York City police officer shot by gunman in Midtown Manhattan

A New York City police officer was shot in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, police confirmed.

At least two civilians were also wounded in the shooting and the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources said.

Police said they responded to a call for shots fired just before 6:40 p.m. at 345 Park Ave. The area was blocked off and the building was being evacuated, CBS News New York has learned.

The NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams asked the public to avoid the vicinity of East 52nd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

"New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now. Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street," Adams wrote on social media.

