"Brilliant, passionate" Blackstone employee among victims killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting

One of the four victims who was shot and killed by a gunman inside a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday night has been identified by her employer, Blackstone. Wesley LePatner worked at the global investment firm for more than a decade.

"Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family," Blackstone said in a statement.

An initial investigation into the shooting said that a woman, now identified as LePatner, was hiding behind a pillar when she was shot and killed by the 27-year-old gunman, Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, as he walked through the lobby of 345 Park Ave.

LePatner was the Senior Managing Director of Real Estate in New York at Blackstone, according to the company website. She was also the Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.

She started working for Blackstone in 2014 after previously working at Goldman Sachs in the Real Estate Investment Group. LePatner was a Yale University alum, having received a BA in history from the university in 2003, according to her company profile page.

Her biography said that she served on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the UJA-Federation of New York, the Abraham Joshua Heschel School, and the Yale University Library Council.

Blackstone is one of the world's largest investment firms and was one of the companies that had their headquarters inside 345 Park Avenue, as well as the NFL, Rudin Management, KPMG, and more.

New York shooting victims

Among the victims in the deadly shooting was NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, who worked out of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Islam was providing extra security at the building as part of a program that allows private companies to pay NYPD officers, CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reported.

NYPD Officer Didarul Islam NYPD

Islam leaves behind two young sons and a pregnant wife, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

"We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims, as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD," Blackstone said in a statement.

The two male victims have not been identified. An NFL employee was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is now in stable condition, according to a message sent to employees from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Our hearts are with their loved ones and everyone affected by this tragedy, and we honor the first responders who bravely ran toward danger," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X. The governor also ordered flags to be flown at half mast statewide.

New York City shooting

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, but Mayor Eric Adams said on CBS Mornings that Tamura had a note that mentioned the brain condition CTE, and that investigators believe he was targeting the NFL offices inside the building.

"He did have a note on him. The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports. He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury," the mayor said on "CBS Mornings."

Tamura had driven from Las Vegas to New York City over the past few days, officials say.

Surveillance video shows that Tamura doubled-parked his black BMW between 51st and 52nd streets just before 6:30 p.m. He then entered the building with an M4 rifle and fired at an NYPD officer. He shot LePatner, who was hiding behind a pillar, before shooting a security guard on his way to the elevator bank, an initial investigation showed. Another victim, who is at NewYork-Prebyterian Hospital, said he was also shot in the lobby, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Tamura then made his way onto the elevator, but allowed a woman to exit unharmed. He then went to Rudin Management on the 33rd floor and opened fire. Tisch said that one of the victims was shot and killed on that floor.

"He then proceeds down the hallway and shoots himself in the chest," Tisch explained.

Mayor Adams said that a preliminary investigation said that Tamura had taken the wrong elevator, which led him to the Rudin Management offices, rather than the NFL headquarters.

Las Vegas law enforcement said that Tamura had a history of mental health issues, according to Tisch. Police said prescription medications were found inside his car, along with a rifle case and loaded revolver.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.