Gunman in NYC shooting tried to target NFL offices, Mayor Eric Adams says

The gunman behind a deadly shooting rampage inside an office building in Midtown Manhattan Monday evening was apparently targeting NFL offices there, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning.

Adams said investigators recovered a note in which the shooter, Shane Tamura, talked about CTE. He also said Tamura was a high school football player but never played in college or the NFL.

"He did have a note on him. The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports. He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury," the mayor said on "CBS Mornings."

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain injury caused by repeated trauma to the head. It came into the spotlight in recent years as more athletes have been diagnosed.

The building at 345 Park Ave. is home to offices for the NFL, as well as Blackstone, KPMG and others.

Tamura was from the Las Vegas area and drove cross-country to New York in the days before the shooting, investigators said.

Once he got to the building, Adams said, "From our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters. Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees."

Four people, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, were killed in the shooting, and another person is hospitalized in critical condition. Blackstone also confirmed one of its employees was killed in the shooting.

"She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family. We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD," the company said in a statement.

NFL tells New York employees to work from home

An NFL employee was seriously wounded in the shooting Monday and has been hospitalized in stable condition, according to a message NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to employees.

Goodell told New York employees to work from home Tuesday while the building remains a crime scene. He also said there will be increased security, along with grief counselors.

"We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared," the commissioner wrote. "We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others."

What we know about Shane Tamura

Investigators said the 27-year-old drove from Las Vegas to New York City, where he double-parked his black BMW outside the 44-story building on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tamura exited the vehicle carrying an M4 rifle and walked into the building, where he opened fire on Islam and two other victims on the ground floor.

Police say Midtown shooter Shane Tamura was found to have a concealed weapons permit after the rampage. CBS News New York

He then took the elevator to the 33rd floor and shot another victim before shooting himself in the chest, Tisch said. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to law enforcement in Las Vegas, Tamura had a documented mental health history. Police said prescription medications were found in his car, along with a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver and more ammunition.

Investigators also said Tamura was carrying a concealed firearms permit.