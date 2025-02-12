Mayor Eric Adams' lawyer addresses DOJ order to drop charges

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' lawyer held a briefing Wednesday to address the recent Department of Justice order to drop the charges against the mayor.

Alex Spiro addressed reporters from his office in Manhattan. Adams did not expected to attend the briefing. According to his schedule, he will meet with senior administration officials in the morning, followed by a town hall in Queens later in the afternoon.

He is then scheduled to meet with border czar Tom Honan on Thursday. With immigration still a top concern, sources tell CBS News it's possible the NYPD will work with federal agents on enforcement.

Adams' message to New Yorkers

The mayor spoke publicly about the case Tuesday, maintaining his innocence.

"I would never put any personal benefit above my solemn responsibility as your mayor," he said in a brief appearance.

He called the case a 15-month ordeal and said he wants to move on.

"I understand that many New Yorkers will still question my character, and I know that I must continue to regain your trust," he said.

Critics fear Adams will be compromised

New Yorkers and lawmakers have questioned the mayor's intentions, speculating about his recent meetings with President Trump.

"The mayor has made it clear he's standing up for just himself," said New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is running to replace Adams in this year's mayoral election.

"Standing up to Trump means replacing this mayor," said Zohran Mamdani, who is also running against Adams.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove the mayor from office, also responded.

"Do I think he's compromised? That is speculation. I don't know, I don't know whether anyone is compromised in that situation, truly, do not know. I have to believe that the mayor is going to put the interests of New York City first, and I'm going to continue monitoring the situation," Hochul said.

At this point, there is no clear deadline for when prosecutors with the Southern District of New York will make a decision on whether to officially drop the charges. The Justice Department memo leaves room for prosecutors to revisit the case after the mayoral election.