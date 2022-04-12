New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin indicted on bribery charges
NEW YORK - Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin surrendered to federal authorities Tuesday morning after being indicted on bribery charges.
Prosecutors says Benjamin faces bribery and additional charges for allegedly trying to get campaign contribution in exchange for a state grant.
More details are expected to be released at a news conference later Tuesday.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
