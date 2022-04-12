Watch CBS News

New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin indicted on bribery charges

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin surrendered to federal authorities Tuesday morning after being indicted on bribery charges. 

Prosecutors says Benjamin faces bribery and additional charges for allegedly trying to get campaign contribution in exchange for a state grant. 

More details are expected to be released at a news conference later Tuesday. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on April 12, 2022 / 9:49 AM

