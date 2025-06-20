Excessive heat ahead for NYC area. 1st heat wave of 2025 expected next week.

The New York City area is expected to be hit with extreme heat over the next several days. Summer officially arrives Friday night, and it's coming in with a vengeance.

The humidity makes a return this weekend, as temperatures start to climb for what could be the first heat wave of the year. Some areas are on track to hit 100 degrees early next week.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to hold a briefing at 9 a.m. regarding the heat, and she is expected to talk more about the state's Essential Plan Cooling Program, which ensures eligible New Yorkers have access to free air conditioners.

How to beat the heat around NYC

New York City beaches are open with lifeguards on duty, but pools aren't scheduled to open until next week, once school is out for the summer.

Officials warn the heat can be dangerous, and it's best to limit time outside, especially midday. Stay in the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of water.

Remember, these recommendations apply to pets, too.

Those without air conditioning are encouraged to visit one of the city's cooling centers. CLICK HERE to find one near you.

The heat comes after strong storms swept through on Thursday night, causing severe damage in some parts of the area. A teenage boy was also struck by lightning near 101st Street and East Drive in Central Park.

Police said they found him conscious and sitting up against a fence. He was taken to a hospital with neck injuries.