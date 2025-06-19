Watch CBS News
Teen struck by lightning in NYC's Central Park

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
A teenager was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm in Manhattan on Thursday. 

It happened at around 3:40 p.m. in Central Park along the East Drive near 100th Street and Fifth Avenue, the FDNY said. 

The teen was conscious when he was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center. 

Sources say the boy was standing under a tree when both he and the tree were struck. He's in stable condition, sources said. Police said he had injuries to his neck. 

central-park-lightning-wcbse8e4-hi-res-still-00-00-1702.jpg
A teen boy was struck by lightning in Central Park on June 18, 2025.  CBS News New York

It happened while New York City was under a severe thunderstorm warning as powerful storms rolled through the area. 

The First Alert Weather Team had declared a First Alert Weather Day Thursday due to the powerful storms. Click here for the latest storm warnings, watches and alerts

According to the National Weather Service, lightning strikes kill about 20 people in the U.S. each year and injure hundreds more. For lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service, click here.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

