Beaches in New York City are open for 2025. Here's when lifeguards are on duty.

New Yorkers head to city beaches for start of 2025 season

New York City beaches are officially open for swimming in 2025 as Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

Though the ocean temperature might not be ideal for swimming yet, lifeguards are now stationed at all of the city's public beaches.

Lifeguard hours at NYC beaches

Lifeguards are stationed a New York City public beaches daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Sept. 7, 2025, NYC Parks says.

Swimming is not allowed outside of lifeguard hours or in closed sections, but visitors can still enjoy the sand. Closed beach sections are marked with red flags and signs.

NYC Parks maintains nine beaches, including: Coney Island Beach, Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; Rockaway Beach in Queens; Cedar Grove Beach, Midland Beach, South Beach and Wolfe's Pond Beach in Staten Island.

All are free and open to the public.

On Long Island, Memorial Day weekend signals the upcoming summer concert series at Jones Beach Theater, starting with Luke Bryan on Saturday, May 31. Click here for more big names performing this summer.

Drone beach patrols this summer

Last week, New York City announced a new summer safety plan, which includes the use of dozens of drones that can drop flotation devices into the water and have speakers that first responders can use to communicate with swimmers in distress.

Officials made the announcement after the city reported seven drowning deaths at its beaches last year, the most since 2019.

"All of the things that come with a safe summer, we're preparing for," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We're determined to keep New York the safest big city in America, even during the summer months."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said expanding police patrols in popular areas, increasing beach and water patrols, and a crackdown on impaired driving are also part of the summer safety plan.