Excessive heat is sweeping NYC. Heat stroke symptoms to watch for in people and pets, including what your dog's drool can tell you.

How climate change is impacting the health of humans

NEW YORK -- Excessive heat is expected to sweep New York City this summer, and it's the number one weather-related killer in the nation.

In the city alone, heat is blamed for hundreds of deaths each year, especially during heat waves.

Here's what to know about heat stroke and heat exhaustion, plus, how to keep your pets and home safe.

New York State has hundreds of cooling centers where people can stop by and cool off. Find a list of statewide locations here or an interactive map of city locations here.

What is heat stroke and its symptoms

A woman walks with a hand fan on a hot afternoon in midtown Manhattan on July 06, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Heat stroke is the most serious heat related illness and it can result in disability or death. Heat stroke happens when the body can no longer control its temperature.

When someone experiences heat stroke, their body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes and they stop producing sweat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include:

Hot, dry skin

Confusion, hallucinations or disorientation

Loss of consciousness or being unresponsive

Nausea or vomiting

Trouble breathing

Fast, strong pulse

Weakness

Dizziness

Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion, on the other hand, is the body's response to a loss of salt and water, usually through sweat. Unlike heat stroke, these symptoms include heavy sweating, as well as thirst, irritability, headache, elevated body temperature and decreased urine output.

Elderly people are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion, along with people on blood pressure medications and outdoor workers.

During excessive heat, doctors recommend:

Limiting time outdoors

Drinking plenty of water

Avoiding coffee or alcohol

Exercising during cooler times of day

Eating light meals

Staying in the shade or air-conditioned places

Heat stroke in dogs



Max, a red nose pitbull cools himself in the Columbus Circle fountain during a heat wave on July 12, 2011 in New York City. Ramin Talaie / Getty Images

Just like humans, our pets can suffer heat stroke, too. Dr. Tony Coronado, of Thrive Pet Healthcare, told CBS New York the first sign to watch for is heavy panting.

"They're panting way stronger, way harder than they usually do, much faster. Then when they try to rest, it just takes them a lot longer," he said in an interview last summer.

Other signs include heavy drooling, being weak or lethargic, bright red gums and bloodshot eyes.

Experts say dogs should drink cool, not cold, water to cool them off gradually. You can also cover them with a towel soaked in lukewarm water and wipe their paws with rubbing alcohol.

Heat related power outages

Excessive heat can also strain the power grid and cause service blackouts. Con Edison monitors and manages its voltage and urges customers to avoid using appliances like washing machines, dryers, microwaves and dishwashers between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

If you have air conditioning, set it to the highest temperature that is comfortable and turn it off when you're away. Only run one air conditioner at a time, and use fans to help circulate the air.