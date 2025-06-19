Highs could hit 90 around NYC, with chance of severe thunderstorms

It's going to be a steamy day around the New York City area, with highs expected to hit 90 and the chance of severe thunderstorms.

It's a First Alert Weather Day as we track all the conditions.

Hot and humid Thursday

The heat is on today, but it comes with a price.

The day got off to a muggy start, with dew points around 70 degrees — talk about soup city!

As we head into the afternoon, hot and steamy conditions will prevail, as we make a run for the 90-degree mark.

Severe thunderstorm risk

Unfortunately, these conditions will pair with an approaching cold front, so the there's an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

That said, the threat of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are all on the table.

Conditions will improve tonight, as the last of the storms exit this evening.

Heat wave ahead?

The real payoff, however, is tomorrow, with abundant sunshine and dew points in the 50s — superb!

As for this weekend, the heat and humidity return, marking the start of what will likely be our first heat wave of the year.