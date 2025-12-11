New Jersey investigators to give update on Newark mass shooting that killed 3, including 10-year-old boy

New Jersey prosecutors are set to give an update today on the investigation into a mass shooting in Newark that left three people, including a mother and a little boy, dead.

It comes after sources told CBS News New York that four people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the deaths of 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and two others in the gunfire on Chancellor Avenue in November.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said it will discuss the fatal shooting on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Gunfire caught on surveillance video

Surveillance video from the Nov. 15 shooting shows a group standing in front of a liquor store at the corner of Leslie Street and Chancellor Ave. when gunfire erupts.

Garcia was fatally struck, along with 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott and 19-year-old Masi Rogers, who died from his injuries more than a week later. Two people, including Garcia's 11-year-old brother, were wounded.

Scott's mother, Annette Ryan, said her daughter was picking up groceries at the store and got caught in the crossfire. Scott leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

Masi played youth football for the Jackie Robinson Bears and later for the Southeast Stallions.

"I can't believe it. This gotta be a nightmare," his mother, Rabeerah Price, said after losing her oldest son.

Lengthy search for suspects

Officials offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case as the Newark community's shock and outrage grew over the crime.

"It's clear on what needs to happen, that these perpetrators need to turn themselves in immediately," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said at a news conference days after it happened. "The community is on alert, on lookout, and we will make sure that justice is done."

"Whoever you are, you know who you are. You will be caught. You will be caught. It will be vengeance," Ryan said about the suspects.

Sources previously told CBS News New York that authorities found a vehicle believed to be connected to one of the suspects following a chase several days later.

Two weapons were found inside the car, but investigators did not say at the time if they were connected to the Chancellor Ave. shooting.

Several people were detained, but sources said none of them were believed to be involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.