2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Clinton Avenue in Newark, Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirms

An active police investigation was underway late Wednesday night following a deadly shooting in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed two people were killed and two others were wounded at around 8 p.m. on Clinton Avenue in the latest round of gun violence to rock New Jersey's largest city.

Members of the prosecutor's office's Crime Scene Investigation Bureau were on the scene for several hours and the street remained blocked off due to a heavy police presence. Investigators were seen going in and out of Platinum Sound NJ, a recording studio. CBS News New York called the studio, but did not get a response.

It's unclear how or if the studio was connected to the shooting.

A man who works nearby said he was stunned to hear what had happened.

"The place is usually quiet. I haven't seen really no traffic [going] in or out," Newark resident Byron Foster said. "You hear a little music sometimes, but nothing ... You don't see anyone hanging out in front. I don't know anyone around here so whoever got ... I wouldn't know."

