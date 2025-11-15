2 dead, including a child, 3 injured in Newark, N.J., shooting, investigators say

Two people, including a child, were killed in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, and another child and two adults were injured.

The Essex County prosecutor's office said Newark police officers were sent to Chancellor Avenue near Wainwright Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At least two victims — a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman — were taken to University Hospital, where both were pronounced dead. Their names were not immediately released.

The prosecutor's office said three other victims — an 11-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 60-year-old man — were also hurt. All three are reported to be in stable condition. The cause and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Two people, including a child, were killed in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 15, 2025, and another child and two adults were injured. CBS News New York

Gov. Phil Murphy wrote in a post on X that he had been updated on the shooting, adding, "Please pray for the victims and their families."

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka released a statement calling Saturday "a dark and devastating day in Newark."

"We will not rest until there is justice for the parents and families left behind in unspeakable pain and grief. Newark will work tirelessly with the prosecutor's office, state law-enforcement, and federal agencies to ensure justice is served. We urge the killer to turn himself in, as there is no safe place to hide," he wrote, in part. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this trauma. Our prayers are with them - and our actions will support them."

Police blocked off a large portion of Chancellor Avenue as they gathered evidence Saturday night. Multiple red cups were seen marking shell casings on the sidewalk.

The massive police presence shook the neighborhood.

"It's disturbing," said Lamonte Vaughn, with the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery. "These family members are absolutely traumatized by what happened to their loved ones, and therefore we need to be there for them as well."

"As a father I feel bad, sad. I don't want to hear news like that," a man who works in the area said.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Tips Line at 1-877-847-7432. Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.