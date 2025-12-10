4 in custody in deadly Newark mass shooting, sources say

Four people are in custody in last month's mass shooting in Newark that left three people dead, including a 10-year-old boy, sources tell CBS News New York.

Jordan Garcia, 10, Kiyah Mae Scott, 21, and Masi Rogers, 19, were all fatally shot. Rogers fought for his life for more than a week before succumbing to his injuries. Garcia's 11-year-old brother was among two other people shot.

They were standing outside a liquor store on the corner of Leslie Street and Chancellor Avenue when a gunman opened fire on Nov. 15.

A $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was offered.

Sources previously told CBS News New York a vehicle believed to be connected to one of the suspects was recovered several days later following a chase. Police found two weapons in the vehicle, but investigators didn't say if they were connected to the shooting. Several people were detained, but sources said none of them were believed to be involved in the shooting.

The shooting left the Newark community shocked and outraged.

"It's clear on what needs to happen, that these perpetrators need to turn themselves in immediately -- before the sun goes down tonight, would be preferable -- that you turn yourselves in as soon as possible," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said at a news conference. "The community is on alert, on lookout, and we will make sure that justice is done."

"What you did was cowardly, heartless and unforgiveable. You shattered families and shook an entire city. You proved nothing but your own weakness. So hear me clearly, we are coming, there is no hiding, there is no running, there is nothing that will change what's coming. There is no corner of this county, no block, no basement, no friend's couch that will keep you hidden," Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones said.