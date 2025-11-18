Newark investigators locate car possibly connected to deadly mass shooting, sources say

Investigators continue to search for the suspects behind this weekend's deadly mass shooting in Newark, New Jersey.

Two law enforcement sources tell CBS News New York a vehicle believed to be connected to one of the suspects was pulled over Monday night after a chase on Route 280. Sources also say two weapons were discovered in the car, but investigators have not said whether they are connected to the shooting. Several people were detained, but they are not believed to be involved in the shooting, according to sources.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says the homicide task force is working around the clock to capture the person, or people, responsible.

Remembering the victims of the Newark mass shooting

A mass shooting in Newark, N.J. killed 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott, and injured three others. West Ward Hawks (L)

Surveillance video showed the victims standing outside a liquor store on the corner of Leslie Street and Chancellor Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday before gunmen opened fire on the sidewalk.

The gunfire killed 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott, and injured three others, including Garcia's 11-year-old brother, Essex County prosecutors said.

Family and friends plan to release balloons in Garcia's honor at 5 p.m. Tuesday. His father says he was a beloved football player in Newark's youth program and he and his brother were walking to the recreation center from a nearby store.

"Kiyah was very outgoing, loving to her family and friends," Scott's mother, Annette Ryan, said Monday. "She loved her son dearly. Very smart, knowledgeable. She had a lot of wisdom. She was very smart."

Ryan said that she now has to bury her second daughter after losing another to cancer in 2018, and that Scott also leaves behind a son.

"We are coming"

Officials held a news conference Monday, calling on the community to come together and for those responsible to turn themselves in.

"It's clear on what needs to happen, that these perpetrators need to turn themselves in immediately -- before the sun goes down tonight, would be preferable -- that you turn yourselves in as soon as possible," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said, adding, "The community is on alert, on lookout, and we will make sure that justice is done."

The Essex County Sheriff has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

"What you did was cowardly, heartless and unforgiveable. You shattered families and shook an entire city. You proved nothing but your own weakness. So hear me clearly, we are coming, there is no hiding, there is no running, there is nothing that will change what's coming. There is no corner of this county, no block, no basement, no friend's couch that will keep you hidden," said Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones.

The crime has shaken the city, where police have been working hard to lower the number of shootings and homicides.

