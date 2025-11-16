Shooting of 10-year-old, woman in Newark, N.J., prompts anti-gun violence rally on Sunday

A rally against gun violence was held in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday night, following a weekend shooting that left a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman dead and three other people injured.

The gunfire rang out Saturday evening near the corner of Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street, police said.

"You will be caught. It will be vengeance"

The Newark Anti-Violence Coalition and community leaders called for justice and an end to the violence.

"Whoever you are, you know who you are. You will be caught. You will be caught. It will be vengeance," said Annette Ryan, mother of 21-year-old victim Kiyah Scott.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka released a statement saying, in part, "There is no explanation on earth that could come close to justifying this shooting," adding the city is working tirelessly with the county to capture the suspects.

Essex County prosecutors office says the three others injured are in stable condition. They said more information on their investigation will be released on Monday morning. County Sheriff Amir Jones announced a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Reaction to Saturday night's shooting

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by CBS News New York shows a group standing outside of Haber Liquors on the corner of Chancellor and Leslie on Saturday evening. Two shooters then fired multiple times before running off.

"When I heard the gunshots, all my family, we hit the ground, of course, and tried to stay low," resident Mark Yancey said. "Once it was over, I came outside to investigate and saw a few bodies on the ground."

Yancey said he heard what might've been at least 10 shots. Essex County prosecutors say a 10-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman died. In addition, an 11-year-old, 19-year-old, and 60-year-old, all males, were injured, police said.

"It sounded like a high power, what they call it, shotgun. Wasn't a little .45. It was too much noise," one person said.

"I couldn't even sleep because it's so sad"

Manuel Sencion, who works at Azua Supermarket next door, said he was traumatized, and added when he heard the shots he threw himself to the floor.

The awning over Emily's Hair Salon on the next block was pierced by one of the bullets.

"I see people lying down outside the liquor store. Then the guy here, he tried to pull one child inside, trying to save him," the owner said.

The owner said she immediately got on the ground.

"Everybody was running for their life because we don't know who was outside there with the gun," she said. "I couldn't even sleep because it's so sad, and nobody deserve like this. That was a child over there."