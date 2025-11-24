3rd Newark mass shooting victim dies as search for suspect continues

A third person has died following a mass shooting in Newark, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Masi Rogers, 19, died from his injuries.

Jordan Garcia, 10, and Kiyah Mae Scott, 21, were also killed in the Nov. 15 shooting. The victims were standing outside a liquor store on the corner of Leslie Street and Chancellor Avenue when gunmen opened fire.

A mass shooting in Newark, N.J. killed 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott, and injured three others. West Ward Hawks (L)

Friends and family gathered Monday to hold a balloon release in Masi's memory. It's a scene that's become too familiar in Newark, where three mothers now share the same, unimaginable grief.

Prosecutors have yet to make an arrest in the case.

"Gotta be a nightmare"

Masi Rogers' mother and grandmother are demanding justice.

"I can't believe it. This gotta be a nightmare," mother Rabeerah Price said.

Price said she's broken, and can't understand how someone could shoot and kill her oldest son, whose smile lit up a room.

"Like I would never wake up from this. It's like we was just together, and I get the phone call like this. I will never forget this," Price said. "The world is so cruel."

Rabeerah Price

Family and friends gathered at the park where Masi once played youth football for the Jackie Robinson Bears and later for the Southeast Stallions.

"He was one of their key players," cousin Jabir Brinkley said. "Unfortunately, it's a sad reality that a lot of us face over these past years in the city."

"The pain is unexplainable"

Family members said Rogers was shot in the head, but they prayed for a miracle.

"That was my 'mister' - that's what I used to call him, running around the house when he was little," Masi's grandmother Melissa Wise said. "Everybody loved him."

Wise said her grandson was sweet, and she's angry over the violence that also left Garcia and Scott dead.

"Once you play with these guns out here, you pull that trigger, there is no coming back. You can't take it back. So I am not understanding how these kids is, are getting these guns and out here, shooting for nothing like they're at war," Wise said.

"The pain is unexplainable. I don't wish this to no one. I don't wish this to my worst enemy," Price said. "Masi was very good. I can't believe someone would do that to him. He did not deserve that ... might as well turn yourself in."

Rogers' funeral is scheduled for Saturday - the day after his big sister's birthday. Visitation begins at 11 a.m., and an Islamic prayer and burial service will follow.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says the Homicide Task Force is working around the clock to capture the person, or people, responsible. There's a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.