New Jersey Sen. Nellie Pou will replace late Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. on November ballot

PATERSON, N.J. — Party leaders in New Jersey have chosen state Sen. Nellie Pou as the 9th Congressional District's Democratic nominee.

She will replace late Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. on the ballot in November, facing Republican candidate Billy Prempeh.

Pou is favored to win in the heavily Democratic district, which includes parts of Passaic, Hudson and Bergen counties. If elected, Pou would make history, becoming the first Hispanic woman to represent New Jersey in Congress.

In a post on X, Pou wrote, "I am humble and grateful to be placed on the November ballot as the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 9th Congressional District. I thank the Passaic, Bergen, and Hudson County Chairs, and committee members for entrusting me with this responsibility. It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of the remarkable Bill Pascrell. We are united in continuing his fight for our district. I am ready to serve, listen, and lead with courage, compassion, and a commitment to our shared values."

Pascrell died last week at the age of 87 after an undisclosed illness.

He was laid to rest Wednesday at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Mausoleum in Totowa following funeral services in his hometown of Paterson.

Pascrell joined the New Jersey General Assembly in 1988 and was elected mayor of Paterson in 1990 before he went on to serve in Congress for 27 years. Earlier this year, he told CBS News New York's Christine Sloan he had no intention of retiring any time soon, and if he had won reelection in November, he would have been the oldest serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives.