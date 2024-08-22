Who might replace late N.J. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. on November ballot?

PATERSON, N.J. – New Jersey Democrats are facing a crucial deadline to pick a successor to replace late Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. on the ballot.

Pascrell died Wednesday at the age of 87 after a month-long illness. Funeral arrangements are being finalized.

Democrats must name Bill Pascrell Jr.'s successor next week

Political sources tell CBS News New York's Christine Sloan that State Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, who was close to Pascrell, is a leading choice among Democrats to replace Pascrell on the ballot. So are Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, state Sen. Nellie Pou and Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur.

"If I am fortunate enough to have the opportunity to again compete for the congressional seat, it would be my absolute honor to continue the work and the legacy of the late congressman," Sumter said.

In Pascrell's district, political sources say Democratic committee chairpersons in three counties will meet Wednesday to finalize successor names for hundreds of members to vote on that night.

Billy Prempeh is the Republican candidate running for the seat. He said he's praying for Pascrell's family but says of the Democrats, "It doesn't matter who they select. What is destroying the lives of the residents of the 9th Congressional District and the entire United States are the horrible policies they force on all of us."

The deadline is tight. Democrats have until Aug. 29 to submit a name to the state to be placed on the November ballot.

Paterson mourns loss of political giant Bill Pascrell Jr.

At Paterson City Hall, a lowered flag and purple bunting honor the late congressman. Pascrell was once the mayor of the city, and residents, especially union workers, have fond memories of him.

"He was very instrumental in helping us get a contract and all that, so he was always there," said current Paterson Mayor Al Vigorita.

"We lost a fighter in New Jersey, and I feel like he did, just like Frank Sinatra, he did it his way," Sumter said. "Right now, of course, we extend love to the family, which we have been doing since he was first hospitalized."

Sumter said Pascrell's contributions are vast.

"I still get a little emotional for taking time for us to reflect on his memory and his work because he deserves that for all that he has given to the great state of New Jersey and the country," she said.