Funeral today for New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr., proud native of Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. -- A funeral will be held Wednesday for New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. The 14-term incumbent died last week at the age of 87.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at John the Baptist Cathedral in Paterson. The services will be streamed live on CBS News New York.

Remembering New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr.

Flags were at half staff across the state Tuesday, as a steady stream of politicians and constituents poured into the church for Pascrell's wake.

He proudly called Paterson his lifelong home, and he was a lifelong public servant. He represented the people of his beloved city and the surrounding counties for 14 terms in Congress.

After graduating from Fordham University, he served in the U.S. Army and spent years teaching high school before breaking into politics.

Pascrell was first elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 1987, then went on to serve as the mayor of Paterson. He was elected to Congress in 1996, where he remained until his death.

Those who knew him say he never stopped fighting for the people of New Jersey.

"It's a sad day for our city, our state, our country. Paterson is the only home that Bill Pascrell has ever known. And he never forgot where he was from," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. "When he was on the House floor, he would fondly say, 'Congressman Bill Pascrell, I'm from Paterson, with one t.'"

Pascrell died last Wednesday from an undisclosed illness. He was 87 years old.

His final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Mausoleum in Totowa.