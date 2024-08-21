Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., longtime New Jersey congressman, dies at 87, his family says

PATERSON, N.J. - Longtime New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. has died.

His family announced his death on social media.

"As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city her grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America," they wrote.

Pascrell was 87. A cause of death has not yet been released, although he had recently been hospitalized.

Pascrell, a Democrat, was a graduate of Fordham University and served in the Army for six years. He was first elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 1988, and then was elected mayor of Paterson in 1990. He went on to serve in Congress in 1996.

"Bill Pascrell embodied the spirit of New Jersey"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hailed Pascrell as a "giant of New Jersey and a lifelong champion for our most vulnerable neighbors."

"He was a unifier in every sense of the word— and always sought to bring the people of New Jersey together around our shared principles," Murphy said. "But for many New Jerseyans, Bill will be remembered most fondly for leading the fight for our families in Congress over the past 27 years. At every stage of his Congressional career, he stood up for our neighbors by defending access to reproductive health care, keeping our communities safe from gun violence, supporting our law enforcement officers and first responders, protecting our natural wonders — like Paterson's Great Falls — and so much more."

"Bill Pascrell embodied the spirit of New Jersey. He was relentless fighting for his community. As a first son of Paterson, he never forgot where he came from, leaving an indelible mark on North Jersey as a mayor, a public-school teacher, an assemblyman, and a congressman who never, ever backed down from doing what was right. Bill was a fierce champion for the working class, always standing up for the little guy, fighting to ensure that New Jersey families got a fair shake—whether on the factory floor, in the classroom, or at the doctor's office. Beyond his dedication, Bill was one of the funniest, most entertaining people you could ever meet. He was my friend and I was his," Rep. Frank Pallone said.

"My heart is breaking right now. What profound sadness falls upon New Jersey for the loss of Bill Pascrell. I miss him and give all the love and strength I can muster to his family and community," Rep. Andy Kim wrote on social media.

"Today, my heart is heavy with the loss of my dear friend, colleague, and mentor, Bill Pascrell. For his entire life – in the Army, as a high school history teacher, Mayor, State Legislator, and Member of Congress – Bill served others," Rep. Mikie Sherrill said. "I'll never forget meeting Bill when I first ran for Congress. He took me under his wing and I immediately saw his fierce love for New Jersey and pride for his beloved Paterson. From his legendary dance moves and poetry readings, to his infectious love of life and sharp sense of humor that could leave you in stitches, every New Jerseyan has their favorite Bill Pascrell memory."

"Bill Pascrell was more than a colleague, he was a friend, mentor and someone who I greatly admired and loved. Bill was Paterson to his core - tough but compassionate, a relentless fighter who always championed his constituents and never encountered a fight he wasn't ready to take on. He loved his job and he did it with purpose every single day. His voice, his work, and his dedication will never be forgotten. But today is a sad day. I'm going to miss Bill so very much," Rep. Rob Menendez wrote on social media. "It's hard to think about going back to DC and not seeing him there on the House floor in the back corner holding court or after votes getting together to connect over a meal. He was a true friend and I will forever cherish our time together and I will always carry his memory with me. May he rest in peace."

"I am saddened by the passing of Congressman Bill Pascrell. Bill represented New Jersey with determination, energy and enthusiasm and never backed down from a fight when it meant protecting the rights of our residents. For many years we were fortunate to have Bill represent Essex when part of our county was included in his District. We will all miss his leadership and friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. said.

Pascrell is the second member of Congress from New Jersey to die while still in office this year. Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. died in April.