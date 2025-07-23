Mike Lawler to sit out New York governor's race and run for reelection in House district

Rep. Mike Lawler says he will run for reelection in his Hudson Valley House district in the 2026 midterms, forgoing a bid for governor.

Lawler had been considering a gubernatorial run, among the Republicans looking to challenge incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in next year's statewide election. But he said in an interview Wednesday morning that he intends to stay in the U.S. House representing the 17th Congressional District.

"There's no question Kathy Hochul is the worst governor in America," Lawler told Fox and Friends. "But after months of deliberating over this and really working through it, I've decided the right thing to do for me and my family and my district is to run for reelection. My seat was determinative of control of the House back in 2022 and again in 2024. I'm one of only three Republicans that won a seat that Kamala Harris also won. Keeping the House majority critical if we are going to continue to move this economy in the right direction."

Lawler's seat has been targeted by Democrats in past election cycles and is a key part of Republican's current narrow House majority.

Shortly after the interview, Hochul posted on social media that "this is the same Mike Lawler who caved to Trump the minute he asked to rip away New Yorkers' health care. Of course he doesn't have the spin to face me."

N.Y. governor's race draws attention of President Trump

President Trump appeared to weigh in on the governor's race back in May, with what experts said was a not-so-subtle attempt to clear the field for upstate Rep. Elise Stefanik to get the GOP nomination. Mr. Trump had initially tapped Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, but she withdrew her name for consideration two months later with Mr. Trump asking her to stay in Congress to protect Republicans' razor-thin majority.

In a pair of social media posts on May 6, Mr. Trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for reelection this November and Lawler for reelection in 2026.

"As I've said repeatedly, you know, when it comes to deciding about whether to run for governor or reelection, I'll be making that decision in June, and so we're still going through that process," Lawler responded at the time.

Hochul and Stefanik recently sparred during a congressional hearing on sanctuary policies, and the governor has said "bring it on" to whomever she faces next fall. Meanwhile, her number two, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, is also running to replace her.