Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Elise Stefanik spar during House hearing on sanctuary city policies

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined two other governors on Capitol Hill on Thursday to testify before Congress about their states' sanctuary policies.

During questioning, Hochul got into a back and forth with upstate New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has often criticized the governor and has hinted at possibly running against her in 2026.

Stefanik confronts Hochul

Hochul, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Tim Walz of Minnesota were called before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, where they're facing questions from Republicans on the committee who see their states as hotbeds of violence due to illegal immigration, and from Democrats who believe these sanctuary policies are more important now than ever.

Stefanik directed the entirety of her time towards Hochul, referencing multiple violent crimes in New York City the congresswoman blames the governor's sanctuary policies on.

The city has seen arrests of protesters at the hands of the NYPD every night this week, with police officials maintaining they don't require the help of the National Guard or the Marines, for that matter, in handling the situation.

"You are not advocating on behalf of these victims. You are shielding illegals. Even in your opening statement, you prioritize putting illegals first," Stefanik said.

"That is not true," Hochul responded. "Rather than going after the viral moment, I suggest you look at the facts."

"No, no, no, I'm standing up for New Yorkers," Stefanik shot back.

Back in early May, Stefanik criticized Hochul's job performance, seemingly setting the stage for her own run at governor.

"Because look at the crises that Kathy Hochul and single-party Democrat rule have delivered to New Yorkers," Stefanik said at the time, adding she believes Hochul is the worst governor in the country.

"I dub that of Andrew Cuomo, not thinking anybody could make it worse. Kathy Hochul makes the impossible possible. She is the worst governor, and it's showing in her poor, abysmal approval ratings," Stefanik said.

Hochul calls situation in L.A. "a flagrant abuse of power"

Hochul began her aforementioned opening statement by addressing the situation in Los Angeles, saying, "An American city has been militarized, over the objections of their governor. At the outset, I just want to say that this is a flagrant abuse of power."

It's a situation the governor is clearly trying to avoid in her own state, as tensions rise with stepped-up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies.

Hochul was asked by Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts what it would mean for the city if President Trump, as he did in California, sent the military in without her request.

"I have more confidence in our law enforcement than perhaps the president does. We ought to step back and say this is an overreach of epic proportions," Hochul responded.