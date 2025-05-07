Watch CBS News
Local News

Ahead of N.Y. governor's race, President Trump's endorsements send "loud message"

By
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS News New York in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.
Read Full Bio
Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Trump sends "loud message" to New York politicians considering running for governor
Trump sends "loud message" to New York politicians considering running for governor 01:56

President Trump appeared to try to influence the New York governor's race Tuesday in what experts say is a not-so-subtle attempt to clear the field for upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to get the GOP nomination.

In two unexpected social media posts, Trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for reelection this November and Congressman Mike Lawler, who faces reelection to Congress in November 2026.

"That's a loud message so that all of the county leaders in New York know who the president wants to be the next Republican candidate for governor," said J.C. Polanco, assistant professor at University of Mount Saint Vincent.

But Trump may not get what he wants. Neither Blakeman nor Lawler are showing signs of bowing out.

"As I've said repeatedly, you know, when it comes to deciding about whether to run for governor or reelection, I'll be making that decision in June, and so we're still going through that process," Lawler said.

For Republicans, there are two issues – avoiding a bruising gubernatorial primary and keeping control of Congress.

Lawler has won twice in a Democrat-majority district that may be hard to keep in the GOP column without him.

Stefanik's district is safely red.

"You could put a bottle of water, and if that bottle of water is a registered Republican in that district of Congresswoman Stefanik, that bottle of water is going to win in November," Polanco said.

Marcia Kramer
0014-marcia-kramer-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS News New York in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.