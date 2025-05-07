Ahead of N.Y. governor's race, President Trump's endorsements send "loud message"

Trump sends "loud message" to New York politicians considering running for governor

Trump sends "loud message" to New York politicians considering running for governor

President Trump appeared to try to influence the New York governor's race Tuesday in what experts say is a not-so-subtle attempt to clear the field for upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to get the GOP nomination.

In two unexpected social media posts, Trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for reelection this November and Congressman Mike Lawler, who faces reelection to Congress in November 2026.

"That's a loud message so that all of the county leaders in New York know who the president wants to be the next Republican candidate for governor," said J.C. Polanco, assistant professor at University of Mount Saint Vincent.

But Trump may not get what he wants. Neither Blakeman nor Lawler are showing signs of bowing out.

"As I've said repeatedly, you know, when it comes to deciding about whether to run for governor or reelection, I'll be making that decision in June, and so we're still going through that process," Lawler said.

For Republicans, there are two issues – avoiding a bruising gubernatorial primary and keeping control of Congress.

Lawler has won twice in a Democrat-majority district that may be hard to keep in the GOP column without him.

Stefanik's district is safely red.

"You could put a bottle of water, and if that bottle of water is a registered Republican in that district of Congresswoman Stefanik, that bottle of water is going to win in November," Polanco said.