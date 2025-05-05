N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul says "bring it on" as Rep. Elise Stefanik weighs run for governor

The next election for New York governor is not until November 2026, but the race is already heating up.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday responded to an attack from upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who is mulling a potential gubernatorial run, and continued to try to supercharge her sagging poll numbers with high-profile appearances.

Stefanik goes on the offensive

Stefanik, whose nomination to be the ambassador to the United Nations was pulled by President Trump, now says she's strongly considering trying to oust Hochul.

"Because look at the crises that Kathy Hochul and single-party Democrat rule have delivered to New Yorkers," Stefanik said in an interview on Fox on Sunday, adding she believes Hochul is the worst governor in the country.

"I dub that of Andrew Cuomo, not thinking anybody could make it worse. Kathy Hochul makes the impossible possible. She is the worst governor, and it's showing in her poor, abysmal approval ratings," Stefanik said.

Hochul tells Stefanik to step up to the plate

The governor issued a Cinco de Mayo response to the upstate congresswoman.

"I look forward to that fight, no matter who it is. It's not settled yet, but I say bring it on," Hochul said on CNN.

She explained why she believes any candidate who aligns with Mr. Trump, or is unwilling to take him on, will be at a major disadvantage in the gubernatorial race, while at the same time emphasizing her strengths.

"Donald Trump has made sure that the Republican party brand is so tainted in New York that no matter who runs against me, they will have the baggage of explaining why that people's prices went up, why they lost health care, why they lost Medicaid, why they lost education, all to fund tax breaks for the wealthiest," Hochul said.

Hochul talks affordability on Long Island

The governor took her charm offensive to Suffolk County, where she met with a local family to tout the benefits of her new budget.

"Day care got really expensive, the needs of the kids and everything," Kamil Kolodziejczyk said.

"You know, everything you're talking about is not unique to you," Hochul responded.

The governor chatted with the kids and then talked up her affordability agenda in the budget, which includes tax cuts, increased child tax credits, and free school lunch and breakfast.

Afterward, she stood in the rain to utter what is clearly going to be the focal point of her reelection campaign.

"Your family is my fight," Hochul said.

Power of incumbency works to Hochul's advantage, pundit says

JC Polanco, a law professor at The College of Mount Saint Vincent, said Hochul's strategy is aimed at all those who want to challenge her -- Democrats and Republicans.

"She's overwhelming them with the power of incumbency now with all these appearances and photo ops, and reminding everyone in November that if she wins the primary, she's a Democrat they can trust," Polanco said.

Polanco said if Republicans want to beat Hochul they will have to go with a moderate candidate willing to take on Mr. Trump on some issues, not someone who toes the MAGA line.