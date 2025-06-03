New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's No. 2 challenging her in next year's election

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's number two, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, is now challenging her in the race for governor next year.

He announced his campaign Monday in a social media video, saying, "I'm not here to play the game. I'm here to change it."

Delgado served in the U.S. House before Hochul appointed him as lieutenant governor in 2022. He announced he wasn't running for reelection back in February.

CBS News New York reached out to Hochul's office for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

Hochul and Delgado at odds

Delgado has been hinting at a primary challenge against Hochul for months and he said he would not run for reelection alongside the governor, ramping up speculation about his future and leading Hochul's office to sideline him from the duties of his ceremonial post.

For Hochul, who appointed Delgado after her previous lieutenant governor was indicted, the campaign announcement comes as she is expected to face a tough reelection fight next year, with serious opponents lining up.

Delgado and Hochul have long been at odds. Discord between the two leaders became apparent last year ahead the presidential election when the lieutenant governor called on former President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, while Hochul was one of Biden's biggest supporters and surrogates.

After the election, Delgado wrote an op-ed for The New York Times that argued Democrats are "ready for the next generation," and that the party won't succeed "with the same politicians telling the same old stories."

In another break with Hochul, Delgado had called for New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign as the mayor was battling his now-dismissed corruption case, while the governor was much more measured in her approach.

The lieutenant governor's position on Adams led to a spokesperson for the governor releasing a statement that said "Lieutenant Governor Delgado does not now and has not ever spoken on behalf of this administration."