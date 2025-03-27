Elise Stefanik's nomination to be U.N. ambassador in jeopardy, sources say

Washington — Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is in jeopardy as GOP pressure mounts for her to back away from the position.

Multiple sources told CBS News there are ongoing discussions about whether she should withdraw from consideration. Stefanik has not resigned from her seat in Congress, and with the narrow majority in the House, Republicans need all the votes they can muster. House Speaker Mike Johnson was aware of some of the conversations about Stefanik that took place Thursday.

There's been little doubt Stefanik would have the votes to be confirmed. Her nomination was advanced by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Jan. 30. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House with 218 seats, while Democrats hold 213 seats. There are currently four vacant seats.

Republicans had discussed waiting to take further action on Stefanik's nomination to see how the Florida special elections go on April 1 for two vacant GOP seats. Both are expected to remain in Republican control.

The White House declined to comment, and Stefanik did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

Stefanik, a New York Republican, has been among President Trump's most faithful allies and was the second nominee he announced for a Senate-confirmed position after the 2024 election. She was elected to Congress in 2014 and rose to House GOP leadership to be the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House.

Stefanik attended a Cabinet meeting at the White House late last month.