Luigi Mangione back in court as pretrial hearings continue. Here's what we've learned so far.

Luigi Mangione is back in court Tuesday for a series of hearings over which evidence will be allowed during his trial in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last December in New York City.

Mangione's attorneys are arguing certain evidence should be excluded from his upcoming trial on state murder charges, because of how they claim the evidence was obtained.

Mangione walked into court shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday and was seen chatting with his attorneys. Court got underway with the sixth witness to take the stand -- a police officer from Altoona, Pennsylvania, where Mangione was taken into custody last year.

Mangione, 27, is being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial on a slew of both state and federal charges.

Legal analyst explains what Luigi Mangione's attorneys are after

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during a state court evidentiary hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on December 2, 2025. Curtis Means / POOL /AFP via Getty Images

The first complaint Mangione's attorneys want addressed is that some of his statements to law enforcement were made before he was issued his Miranda warnings.

"The big thing I think they're trying to get in is the fact that he allegedly gave a false identification when he was first approached by the police," explained trial lawyer Richard Schoenstein. "That does not necessarily require a Miranda warning, the police don't have to walk up to him and immediately launch into Miranda, they're entitled to speak to him first, just not to go into any kind of questioning about the case before Miranda."

The defense also wants the contents of Mangione's backpack, including a notebook, to be thrown out, because they say the bag was searched without a warrant.

"The question is whether the police had reasonable grounds to search the bag, even though they didn't have a warrant. What they're saying, what the prosecution is contending, is that there was concern there might be a bomb or some other kind of weapon in the bag, and they had to look," Schoenstein said.

His attorneys are also pushing to exclude non-eyewitness identification during trial.

"What the prosecution wants to do is play the video that supposedly shows Mangione at the scene or at other scenes, and then have a live witness say, 'That's him, that's the guy, that's the defendant,' even though they weren't there at the time," Schoenstein explained. "In order to do that, they have to get somebody who is familiar enough with the defendant that their testimony would assist the jury in figuring out that really is him in the video."

Schoenstein said he expects the suppression hearings to last a few more days, and the judge will likely take some time before issuing a decision. As for when to expect Mangione's state trial date, Schoenstein said possibly late spring or summer 2026.

Mangione also faces separate federal charges, some of which carry the possibility of the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

New surveillance video shows Mangione's arrest inside McDonald's

During Monday's hearing, prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office played surveillance video of the deadly shooting nearly a year ago outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan.

They also showed video of Mangione's arrest five days later at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Until now, law enforcement had only shared still images of his arrest at the restaurant.

A 911 call from the manager of the McDonald's was also played in court. The manager could be heard explaining that customers were upset and believed Mangione looked like the man police were searching for in connection with Thompson's killing.

Mangione could be seen taking notes throughout Monday's hearing, with his hands unshackled at the defense table, as his attorneys had requested.

5 witnesses testify on 1st day of suppression hearings

Five witnesses were called to the stand Monday, including two correction officers.

One officer testified that Mangione said he had a backpack containing foreign currency and a 3D printed pistol at the time of his arrest. Another officer said his superintendent told him Mangione was under constant watch because the facility "did not want an Epstein situation," referring to Jeffrey Epstein's jail suicide in 2019.

The second officer also testified that Mangione spoke about his travels, literature, health care and asked how he was being perceived. The officer said there was also a moment when Mangione said he wanted to make a statement to the public.