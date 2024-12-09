Pennsylvanian who spotted Luigi Mangione at Altoona McDonald's is a "hero," governor says

Person of interest in United Healthcare CEO's killing to be arraigned on unrelated charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The person who spotted Luigi Mangione — the man being questioned in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York — at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, is a "hero," Governor Josh Shapiro said on Monday.

In a joint press conference on Monday night, leaders including Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks and Shapiro provided an update on the case after Mangione was arraigned on several charges unrelated to Thompson's death. According to court documents, Mangione is facing a list of charges that include forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license and false identification to law enforcement authorities.

Mangione was taken into custody after officers were called to a McDonald's on East Plank Road around 9 a.m. on Monday for reports of a person matching the description of the possible suspect in Thompson's shooting on Dec. 4. During Monday's press conference, Shapiro said the person who notified law enforcement "acted as a hero."

"I want to begin by thanking our fellow Pennsylvania resident who acted as a hero today," Shapiro said. "A Pennsylvania resident saw something early this morning at McDonald's and said something to our local police."

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said a customer at the McDonald's first noticed Mangione before informing an employee. That employee then called 911.

"The customer recognized, notified an employee and wanted someone to check it out further," Bivens said.

Shapiro said officers with the Altoona Police Department acted "swiftly" on Monday, and he called on the community to come forward with any information related to the investigation.

"I want to ask all of our fellow Pennsylvanians to demonstrate the same type of thoughtfulness, courage and smarts as the individual at McDonald's did this morning, and help law enforcement here in Pennsylvania as we continue with our investigation," Shapiro said.

Shapiro praises officer who helped arrest Luigi Mangione

Shapiro took time during Monday's press conference to commend Officer Tyler Frye with the Altoona Police Department.

Frye, who has been with the department for about six months, and his partner responded to the McDonald's after the 911 call. Frye said as soon as Mangione removed his mask, he "recognized him immediately."

"We didn't even think twice about it," he said. "We knew that was our guy."

"It feels good to get a guy like that off the street, especially starting my career this way," he added. "It feels great."

Shapiro highlighted the relationship between the police department and the Altoona community as a reason for the arrest.

"Safety often turns on the strength of the relationship between the community and law enforcement," he said. "We have that strong relationship here in Altoona, and it was proven here today."

Luigi Mangione was in Pittsburgh, officials say

Authorities said on Monday they believe Mangione traveled from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh after the shooting in New York.

"It is likely he was in a variety of locations across the state, to include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and points in between," Bivens said.

Authorities on Monday did not provide specifics about where or when he was in Pittsburgh.

Spokespersons for the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Allegheny County Police Department and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said they were not involved in the investigation or not notified of Mangione being in Pittsburgh.