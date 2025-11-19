Luigi Mangione will be allowed to wear civilian clothes at New York hearings, judge rules

Luigi Mangione will be allowed to wear civilian clothes at his upcoming court appearances in New York, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Pre-trial hearings in the UnitedHealthcare CEO assassination case are scheduled to begin in state court on Dec. 1.

Mangione's lawyer submitted the request Tuesday. Under the order, Mangione will be allowed two suits, three shirts, three sweaters, three pairs of pants, five pairs of socks and one pair of shoes without laces, and he will be allowed to wear the civilian clothing while he is being transported from the Metropolitan Detention Center to court until the conclusion of his suppression hearings.

At his most recent court appearance in September, Mangione wore tan prison clothing.

The judge is also allowing the government to submit an oversized opposition brief of up to 120 pages.

Luigi Mangione, center, attends a pretrial hearing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. Steven Hirsch / New York Post / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mangione's upcoming trials

Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges in the December 2024 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

His lawyers want the federal charges to be dismissed and the death penalty to be taken off the table.

In September, a judge dismissed state terrorism charges.

Mangione is also facing charges in Pennsylvania, where he was caught and arrested several days after the shooting. That trial, however, has effectively been placed on hold because he refuses to appear in court remotely while he remains in custody in New York.

Timeline of UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting and Mangione's arrest

Mangione is accused of shooting and killing Thompson, 50, as he left the Hilton Midtown Hotel on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024. Thompson was in the city for UnitedHealthcare's annual investor relations conference.

Police said Mangione then fled the scene, riding a bike to Central Park before taking a cab to a Port Authority bus station in Upper Manhattan.

In the days following the shooting, investigators collected and publicly dispersed surveillance photos and videos of the suspect, and a backpack believed to be the suspect's was found in Central Park.

Investigators also revealed that the words "delay" and "deny" were written on shell casings found at the scene.

On Dec. 9, 2024, police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, were sent to a McDonald's restaurant in response to reports of a man matching the description of the alleged shooter. The man, later identified as Mangione, was arrested on firearms charges, and police said he was in possession of a fake New Jersey ID that had been used to check into a hostel in New York City prior to the shooting.

Authorities also said they recovered a notebook in which Mangione allegedly wrote about his disdain for corporate America and the health care system.

Mangione was extradited to New York, where he was charged with murder and several other counts.