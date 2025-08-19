Heavy rain could lead to flooding around Tri-State Area. Get the First Alert Weather Day forecast.

First Alert Weather: Biggest waves, wind Thursday in New York - 8/20/25

Heavy rain is in the forecast Wednesday into Thursday and could cause flooding in New York City and the surrounding area.

While weather conditions have been pretty quiet to begin the week, they're going to become much more active in the short term.

It's a First Alert Weather Day as we track the timing and severity of the storm.

Rain arrives Wednesday afternoon, evening

Heavy rain continues through the overnight hours of Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Rainfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour at times, therefore the risk of flash flooding is imminent.

Temperature-wise, another below average day is expected on Wednesday, with highs only in the low 70s.

Indirect impacts from Hurricane Erin likely Thursday

After a wet early morning, the rain tapers off by late morning on Thursday. Final rainfall totals will average 1-2 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

As the rain ends, Hurricane Erin will be between 350-450 miles offshore. While no direct impacts are likely, indirect impacts are highly likely. These effects will come in the form of dangerous rip currents, very high surf that could reach as high as 15 feet in some locations, and coastal flooding that could result in 1-2 feet of inundation.

Gusty winds will also be an issue at the coast, gusting between 35-50 mph. Those winds, in conjunction with saturated soils from the heavy rain, may lead to downed trees and power lines.

The main timeframe of Erin's coastal impacts will be throughout the day on Thursday and could linger into Friday.

Hurricane Erin's potential effects across our region

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for all beaches in New York City, the south shore of Long Island and New Jersey from Wednesday into Friday.

A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for south-facing New York beaches and the Jersey Shore from Thursday into Friday.

Jersey Shore: Windy conditions, gusting between 35-45 mph, very high surf, dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion. Waves 8-13 feet.

Long Island: Windy conditions, gusting between 35-50 mph, very high surf, dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion. Waves 10-15 feet.

NYC: Breezy conditions, gusting between 20-40 mph. City beaches will see very high surf, dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion. Waves 8-13 feet.

Hudson Valley, Northern & Central New Jersey, Connecticut: Not much in these areas other than some clouds and gusty winds, gusting between 25-35 mph.