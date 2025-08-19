NYC beaches closed, N.J. Gov. Murphy warns "don't go in the water" as Hurricane Erin causes dangerous conditions

Hurricane Erin is bringing dangerous rip currents and high waves to beaches along the East Coast this week, including parts of New York and New Jersey.

Officials are urging people to avoid the water for the next few days, and several area beaches have been closed to swimming.

"As Hurricane Erin passes the East Coast, I am asking all New Yorkers to prepare for the possibility of dangerous conditions along our beaches and coastal cities and towns," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. "New Yorkers are no strangers to hurricanes — that is why I'm urging those living in areas that may be impacted to stay safe and exercise caution until the hurricane tapers off later this week."

NYC and some Long Island beaches closed to swimming

Swimming will be prohibited Wednesday and Thursday at all New York City beaches, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday.

"We are working with all of our city agencies to prepare for Hurricane Erin and keep New Yorkers safe," Adams said. "This storm is expected to create dangerous rip currents and large waves, and so we are closing all city beaches to swimming on Wednesday and Thursday."

"We strongly urge all New Yorkers to heed these warnings and not risk their lives by entering the water," NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa added.

The governor also directed the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to suspend swimming at Long Island ocean beaches, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Hither Hills State Parks, through Thursday.

"We urge everyone to heed all warnings, stay informed and respect the power of nature," said Hempstead Town Supervisor John Ferretti said.

Boaters are also urged to secure all vessels.

"Both our inlet areas here are going to be very high surf, very dangerous conditions," Sgt. Matthew Sohm, Hempstead Town Bay Constable said.

Gov. Murphy tells N.J. residents "Don't go in the water"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said even though Erin is forecast to stay offshore by hundreds of miles, he is asking people to avoid the water for the next few days.

Murphy said Tuesday while it may seem unusual to hold a storm briefing on a summer day, "We are worried, therefore, in a big way, about human nature and complacency."

"I would just say to you, flat out, don't go in the water," he said. "The fact of the matter is going in the ocean for the next number of days is something you've got to avoid."

The Category 2 storm is now churning over the Atlantic Ocean north of the Caribbean. Dangerous rip currents are already affecting beaches along the Jersey Shore, and a high surf advisory is in effect Wednesday and Thursday.

The governor said rip currents will continue to intensify throughout the week, as the waves climb to double-digit heights.

"We've already had a very tough riptide summer, particularly over the past several weeks," he said, referencing two deaths in Seaside Heights and Belmar.

Rip currents are the more textured water surrounded by darker, smoother water on either side. If you are caught in one, stay calm and swim parallel to shore until the current subsides.

"Please, please take this seriously," Murphy added. "Push back on complacency, on the human nature of, gosh it's beautiful outside, let's sneak a quick dip in the water. This is not the week to do that."

Murphy asks Shore mayors to shut down swimming

The governor said he is not yet declaring a state of emergency but plans to speak with mayors from towns down the Shore and ask them to keep people out of the water.

"We're going to plead with them to put the red flags up until further notice," he said.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said the dangerous rip currents are expected to last into at least the weekend.

Asbury Park is among the coastal communities that activated a red flag warning for its beaches, meaning no swimming.

"There is no swimming on our beaches in Asbury Park, and we have taken some other precautions to take some materials off of our beaches in preparation of the high surf," said Asbury Park Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Garrett Giberson Jr.

Asbury Park Beach Captain Brent Landers said the big waves break on shallow parts of the beach and can knock people off their feet.

"Tomorrow and the next day, even be careful going close to the water, especially at high tide," he said.

Asbury Park also issued a coastal hazard alert for the storm, asking residents to move vehicles in flood-prone areas to higher ground and remove valuables from beach lockers.

"Potential for significant coastal flooding"

Murphy said the second concern is a moderate flood risk, especially when high tide coincides with high waves Thursday night into Friday.

"Moderate doesn't mean a little," he said. "This means a potential for significant coastal flooding."

A high surf advisory has been issued for Wednesday into Friday, and then a coastal flood watch takes effect Thursday into Friday. Parts of the Jersey Shore could see waves ranging from 8 to 13 feet, along with gusty winds and possible beach erosion.

LaTourette said the DEP's Office of Coastal Engineering has completed a coastal erosion survey of more than 210 miles of beach.

"If there is severe coastal erosion, we work with the governor and his team ... to work on potential funding," he said.

contributed to this report.