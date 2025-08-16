Here's how Hurricane Erin could impact the NYC area as it surges to Category 5

Hurricane Erin, the first of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, rapidly strengthened into a major Category 5 storm on Saturday.

While Erin's track is forecast to stay offshore, the New York City area and the Jersey Shore may feel its effects as it moves along the East Coast over the coming days.

Hurricane Erin's potential impact on Tri-State Area

As Erin moves away from the Caribbean Islands, it will turn north, sandwiching between Bermuda and coastal U.S. states by the middle of next week. The jet stream will ultimately push it away from the coastline, but also lead to an expansion in size.

Erin's effects will likely be felt in the Tri-State Area next Tuesday through Thursday, mainly along the Jersey Shore and Long Island's South Shore.

The storm will be several hundred miles away, however.

These coastal areas, including New York City beaches, will see dangerous rip currents, high surf, waves that could reach 12 feet, flooding, beach erosion and wind gusts between 20-40 mph.

There is also a very slim chance that some outer bands bring a few rain showers.

New York's Hudson Valley, Northern and Central New Jersey, and Connecticut are unlikely to see much from Erin, other than clouds and some breezy conditions.

Not the 1st Hurricane Erin this close to NYC

The 2025 hurricane would not be the first one named Erin to come within several hundred miles of the New York metropolitan area.

The most notable Hurricane Erin formed in 2001. The Category 3 storm was located around 500 miles southeast of New York City as the September 11th attacks were unfolding.

Hurricane Erin passes by New York City on September 11, 2001.

This year is the seventh time the name Erin has been used since the late 1980s, since none of the previous storms caused enough damage for it to be retired.

The roster of hurricane names rotates every six years and some names are reused. Names are only retired when a storm causes catastrophic destruction, like Ida and Sandy.