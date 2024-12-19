FAA bans drones over several New Jersey towns. See the list.

Drones banned over several New Jersey towns

NEW YORK -- Drones have been banned from flying over several New Jersey towns, the Federal Aviation Administration confirms to CBS News.

The FAA order covers nearly two dozen towns, including Jersey City, Harrison, Edison, Bayonne and Camden. It will be in effect until Jan. 17.

The order says no unmanned aircraft can operate below 400 feet within one nautical mile of the airspace specified in each area. Additionally, it allows the government to use "deadly force" against the drones if they pose an "imminent security threat."

"Pilots of aircraft that do not adhere to the procedures in the national security requirements for aircraft operations contained in this section may be intercepted, and/or detained and interviewed by federal, state, or local law enforcement or other government personnel," the order reads in part.

Several of the zones are centered around infrastructure, like power substations. Others cover areas like the Kearny, New Jersey port and airspace around military installations like Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in South Jersey, or airports such as Newark-Liberty International Airport.

Earlier this month, the Florham Park, New Jersey police chief told residents drone sightings had been reported above "water reservoirs, electric transmission lines, rail stations, police departments, and military installations."

Where are drones banned in New Jersey?

North Jersey:

Cedar Grove

Bridgewater

North Brunswick

Metuchen

South Brunswick

Edison

Branchburg

Sewaren

Jersey City

Harrison, Hudson County

Elizabeth

Bayonne

Clifton

Kearny

Central Jersey:

Hamilton, Mercer County

South Jersey:

Burlington

Evesham

Camden

Gloucester City

Westampton

Winslow

Hancocks Bridge, Salem County

See the full order from the FAA here.

Mysterious drones over New Jersey and beyond

Drones sightings have been reported all month long, first over Morris County, New Jersey and then over several other East Coast states.

Federal, state and local officials have been demanding more information about where they are coming from and what's being done to stop them. The FBI is leading the investigation and tells CBS News it has received thousands of tips.

While the White House says there is no known threat, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for more federal resources.

On Wednesday, a push from Sen. Chuck Schumer to give local law enforcement more ways to track drones was blocked in the Senate.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.

