Map shows where drones are now banned by the FAA from flying in New Jersey

Trump claims federal government knows where drones spotted in New Jersey, East Coast originated

After weeks of reported drone sightings around New Jersey, federal authorities banned drone flights in nearly two dozen areas across the Garden State this week.

The bans follow outcry from residents and legislators about the spike in drone sightings around the region. The craze has led to warnings cautioning against shining lasers against suspected drones (which might be aircraft) or shooting a firearm at them, which is a federal crime.

Below, a map shows the zones where the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned drone flights in New Jersey.

Map shows where drones are banned in New Jersey

The ordered bans, also known as TFRs, cover 2-nautical-mile-wide areas around infrastructure points including PSE&G electrical substations, a nuclear power plant, ports and trucking warehouses.

The latest restrictions are effective Dec. 18, 2024, through Jan. 17, 2025. The first two TFRs – over Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and the Picatinny Arsenal – are set to expire later this month, according to the FAA's website.

Under the orders, no unmanned aircraft is allowed to operate below 400 feet in those areas. There are some exceptions for first responders and commercial drones, CBS News New York reported. These bans don't impact manned aviation like airplanes and helicopters.

What to know about the drone ban

Since the first sightings around North Jersey last month, officials' responses to the reported drone sightings have been mixed. A wide array of federal departments, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, have maintained there is no threat to the public.

However, some local police chiefs and residents have labeled the drones as "nefarious," in part due to their proximity to infrastructure.

Earlier this month, the Florham Park police chief told residents drone sightings had been reported above "water reservoirs, electric transmission lines, rail stations, police departments and military installations."

The Department of Homeland Security said the drone flight restrictions were added in response to requests from infrastructure partners.

"We continue to assess there is no public safety threat relating to the reported drone sightings. In coordination with the FAA and our critical infrastructure partners who requested temporary flight restrictions over their facilities, out of an abundance of caution, the FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions over some critical infrastructure facilities in New Jersey," a DHS spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.