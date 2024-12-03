Video shows drones circling the skies of New Jersey. Here's what the FBI is doing about them.

Mysterious drones on the minds of many in two New Jersey counties

MENDHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Mysterious drones are circling the skies over New Jersey and now the FBI is investigating.

Residents in Morris and Somerset counties are looking for answers and the feds are asking the public's for help.

"I mean, they're everywhere, every night"

Cellphone video taken last week shows drones hovering just above the trees over a neighborhood in Morristown. It was one of countless sightings by residents and law enforcement over the last two weeks.

"You look up and you'll see them. I mean, they're everywhere, every night," Mendham Township resident Ryan Dawson said.

Dawson said he sees the drones around dusk over his neighborhood. FBI officials say residents describe seeing clusters of drones and a possible fixed-wing aircraft.

"My wife and I were driving. We saw one right up above us that was the size of our car. I mean, it's crazy," Dawson said.

"They're very fast. They dart around. But no one can figure out why they're here," added Olivia DeMattio, also of Mendham Township.

Theories abound

DeMattio, who owns Simple Coffee on West Main Street in Mendham, said the mystery has brewed up all sorts of theories.

"The rumors have gone from Russian spies to people stalking Trump, to aliens, so nobody really knows what's going on, but it's definitely concerning," DeMattio said.

In response, the Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones over the nearby Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and the Picatinny Arsenal Military Base in Rockaway.

Residents in Mendham and nearby towns are calling the whole thing unsettling.

"It's suspicious to me, obviously. It's creepy. Everybody in town thinks it's creepy," Dawson said.

It's especially creepy, they say, because the culprit and their motives are unknown.

Local police say there is no known threat to public safety. The FBI is asking the public for videos of the drones, along with relevant information. Anyone with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI, or submit online here.