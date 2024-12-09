Mysterious drones over Morris County, New Jersey have mayors demanding action from Gov. Murphy

NEW YORK -- The mysterious drones flying over New Jersey have prompted 20 mayors in Morris County to demand action from Gov. Phil Murphy.

In a letter to the governor, the mayors say they have "deep concern regarding the ongoing nighttime drone flights that have been observed across our communities."

"These flights, occurring under the cover of darkness, have raised significant alarm among the more than 500,000 County residents and local officials alike," the letter continues. "While the benefits of drone technology are widely recognized when used responsibly and transparently, the lack of information and clarity regarding these operations has caused fear and frustration among our constituents. Despite inquiries made to relevant authorities, we have yet to receive satisfactory answers about the purpose, operators, or safety protocols governing these flights."

The mayors called for a full investigation to determine where the drones are coming from and their purpose, as well as clearer communication with residents and law enforcement. They also asked for new measures to stop drones like these in the future.

The governor's office has said it is monitoring the situation with federal law enforcement partners, and there is no known threat to the public.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and in close coordination with our federal and law enforcement partners on this matter," Murphy posted on social media last week. "There is no known threat to the public at this time."

Meanwhile, the Ocean County Sheriff says it is now getting reports of low flying drones, which have also been reported over Staten Island and South Jersey.

The FBI is asking residents to send in photos and videos. Anyone with information can submit tips online here or by calling 1-800-CALLFBI.