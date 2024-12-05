Possible drones in New Jersey spotted over critical infrastructure, police chief says

CHATHAM, N.J. -- The mystery in the skies over New Jersey continues.

One law enforcement official said flying objects were seen over critical infrastructure, while residents have reported seeing some hovering over their homes in the northern and central parts of the state.

"Their presence appears nefarious in nature"

The FBI is investigating the clusters of possible drones reported over the last few weeks. The bureau is still asking residents to send in pictures and videos. Anyone with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI, or submit online here.

Florham Park's police chief sent a message to residents that says drone sightings have been reported above "water reservoirs, electric transmission lines, rail stations, police departments, and military installations."

He added that "their presence appears nefarious in nature."

Local police say there's no immediate threat to the public, but all eyes remain fixated on the sky.

Residents describe the objects and how they move

"It looked like a huge drone. It definitely wasn't a plane because it was too low, and it was also going back and forth and then forwards and backwards," Chatham resident Melissa Koscielniak said.

Koscielniak took cellphone video on Wednesday night from her home in Morris County. She said a large object with flashing red and green lights was hovering just above her neighbors' rooftops.

"I think the creepy part is not that it's just a drone, but that they're so large," Koscielniak said.

"They look like a small car to me. Their wing spans are probably six feet across," Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor said.

Florham Park is one town north of Chatham.

"People are calling myself, my home. You know, it's one of those things where they are alarmed," Taylor said.

In Somerset County last week, officials had to cancel an emergency medical helicopter transport because drones were seen near the landing area.

Some residents across the Garden State said they're starting to worry.

"So for some reason, like I think of terrorism, which is very morbid," Chatham resident Anna Macias-Mosberg said.

Unidentified objects also spotted over Staten Island

New Springfield resident Walter Ziegler said he first noticed the cluster of "six or seven" on Monday.

As a former Air Force sergeant, he said he knew they weren't planes or helicopters.

"These things had a light in the center and a red light on each end and wasn't moving, not a fixed-wing aircraft," Ziegler said.

Ziegler said the objects he saw were in the flight path of Newark Liberty International Airport.

"When the aircraft approaches, the lights went out on the 'drone.' When aircraft passed, the lights came back on," Ziegler said. "That's dangerous."

The FAA releasing a statement Thursday, saying, in part, "We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate. Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines up to $75,000."