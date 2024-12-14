Drone activity in New York shut down runways at Stewart Airfield, governor says

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- Drone activity forced runways at New York's Stewart Airfield to shut down Friday night, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Last night, the runways at Stewart Airfield were shut down for approximately one hour due to drone activity in the airspace. This has gone too far," Hochul said in a statement released Saturday morning.

Hochul's statement echoes a growing frustration among Tri-State Area lawmakers demanding answers from the federal government about the drones' origins amid numerous reports of them flying over New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

White House officials have deemed suspected threats from the drones to be "not credible" and said many sightings are likely just of planes.

Growing frustration with drones

Local officials have expressed angst over the federal response, especially after drones were reported over New York City.

"The people of Staten Island deserve answers, and the people of this city and state and region deserve answers of what the heck is going on," Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said.

Hochul's statement Saturday also called on federal lawmakers to pass a law strengthening the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of drones:

"In mid-November, I directed the New York State Intelligence Center to actively investigate drone sightings and coordinate with federal law enforcement to address this issue, and those efforts are ongoing. But in order to allow state law enforcement to work on this issue, I am now calling on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act. This bill would reform legal authorities to counter-UAS and strengthen the FAA's oversight of drones, and would extend counter-UAS activities to select state and local law enforcement agencies." "Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential. Until those powers are granted to state and local officials, the Biden Administration must step in by directing additional federal law enforcement to New York and the surrounding region to ensure the safety of our critical infrastructure and our people."

New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith scheduled a press conference to give an update on drone activity Saturday in Seaside Heights. Smith said he also plans to unveil new federal legislation to address the issue.

It comes after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent a letter to President Biden, asking for the federal government's help addressing the drones.

"While I am sincerely grateful for your administration's leadership in addressing this concerning issue, it has become apparent that more resources are needed to fully understand what is behind this activity," Murphy wrote.

Drone sightings have also been reported in Pennsylvania and other cities along the East Coast.

contributed to this report.